Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,586,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,566,000 after acquiring an additional 153,127 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,668,000 after acquiring an additional 175,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $1,418,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,437.36. The trade was a 26.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,438.57. The trade was a 59.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,613 shares of company stock valued at $50,858,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $112.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.