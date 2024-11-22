Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.35.

Shares of ED stock opened at $98.67 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

