Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 45.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 52.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $935,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,073.60. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

