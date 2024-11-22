Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAON. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in AAON by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,089,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after acquiring an additional 561,195 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,934,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 212.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after acquiring an additional 446,344 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 552.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 350,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after purchasing an additional 296,423 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,700,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $4,621,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,868.85. This trade represents a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $192,033.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at $669,348.42. This trade represents a 22.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,217 shares of company stock worth $5,467,162. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock opened at $135.76 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

About AAON



AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

