Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,978 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 120.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 139.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 115.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 81.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,359,688.82. The trade was a 0.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

