Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 12,613 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,613 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after purchasing an additional 424,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,714,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Exelixis by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exelixis by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 349,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after buying an additional 370,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL opened at $34.83 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48.

Insider Activity

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,394,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,075. This represents a 16.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 41,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $1,428,963.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,918,529.40. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,471,510. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.