Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,159 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Chord Energy worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Chord Energy by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Chord Energy by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $132.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $123.30 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.33.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chord Energy

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

