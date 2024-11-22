Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 783 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 36.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,328 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,910,000 after purchasing an additional 199,578 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $112.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 99.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.70. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $120.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,878.24. The trade was a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

