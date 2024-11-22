Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 970 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 446,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 193,307 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 169,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 94,878 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus upped their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. This trade represents a 54.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,516 shares of company stock worth $4,169,652 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $86.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.99. Edison International has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.50%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.