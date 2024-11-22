Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 11,046 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 73.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in IDEX by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 100.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IEX opened at $227.50 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.05 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.