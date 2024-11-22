Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 2,871 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10,750.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,568. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $309.63 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.49.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

