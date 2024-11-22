Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 8,554 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 84.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 633.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Insulet by 81.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 138.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $262.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.74 and a 200 day moving average of $209.99. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $279.40.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.