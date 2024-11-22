Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Watts Water Technologies worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 60.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 520,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,778,000 after buying an additional 195,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,070.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 191,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 171.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,507,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $9,794,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 79.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 47,123 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $211.27 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $219.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.77.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.83 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 12.37%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $955,377.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,278.50. This represents a 22.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $667,454.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,557.60. The trade was a 19.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,974 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,594. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

