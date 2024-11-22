Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $169.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.23 and a 1 year high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 37.19%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.