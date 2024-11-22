Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 2,876 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,657,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $181.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.79. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $143.28 and a 1 year high of $210.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. The business had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.