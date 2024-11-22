Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 7,984 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Equity Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $273.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $208.14 and a 1 year high of $276.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.49 and a 200 day moving average of $254.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

