OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 2,366 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 920.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Broadcom by 880.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 17,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 852.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 899.6% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $163.89 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

