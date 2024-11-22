OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 40.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $126,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,760 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $153.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $207.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $81.03 and a 52-week high of $208.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.82.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.25%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.