OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XN LP raised its position in TKO Group by 100.9% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after acquiring an additional 996,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TKO Group by 267.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,640,000 after acquiring an additional 961,880 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557,444 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter worth $43,999,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 969,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,940,000 after purchasing an additional 362,460 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TKO Group from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark cut TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of TKO stock opened at $136.89 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $137.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of -325.93 and a beta of 1.06.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 42.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

