OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Get Equifax alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Equifax by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total transaction of $15,770,648.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,532,909.67. This trade represents a 34.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,535.48. This trade represents a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $315.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

Equifax Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $252.92 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.67 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.