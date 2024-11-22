OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,306 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Tetra Tech by 330.9% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,950,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,435 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 387.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,299,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,601,000 after buying an additional 2,622,288 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 353.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,110,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,267 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 289.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 409.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,425,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTEK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 24.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,649,251.65. The trade was a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.