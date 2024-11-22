OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $336,000 Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2,081.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth $180,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 131,600.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in AppLovin by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 59,876 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.14, for a total transaction of $17,132,918.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,017,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,115,402.32. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,536,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,315,899.88. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,376 shares of company stock valued at $30,737,619 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP opened at $318.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.35. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $342.51.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on APP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on AppLovin from $181.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.96.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

