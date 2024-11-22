Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $366,000 Investment in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Shares of RDVI opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

