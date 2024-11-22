Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires 6,256 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $146,523,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,195,000 after buying an additional 788,892 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45,265.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 620,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after buying an additional 619,229 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,799,000. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,399,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.31. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $121.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

