Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 294 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 2.8 %

KNSL opened at $491.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.01 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $458.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.02.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

