Pathstone Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,203,000 after purchasing an additional 189,843 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after buying an additional 79,908 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,216,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,155,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,892,000 after buying an additional 292,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,061,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.18.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $182.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $105.39 and a 1-year high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

