Pathstone Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 896.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,051 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $80,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 858.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Broadcom by 907.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,125,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822,467 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,203,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Broadcom by 855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 908.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,374,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,962,029,000 after buying an additional 10,245,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $163.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.31 and a 52-week high of $186.42. The company has a market cap of $765.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.19%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

