Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $7.20 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.37.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $187.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 410.08%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

