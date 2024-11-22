Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.4 %

GPN stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

