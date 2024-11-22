Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $8.88 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,627,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,855,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 129.4% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,153,000 after buying an additional 412,389 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in MSCI by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 637,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,058,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MSCI by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 581,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,118 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $581.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $585.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.70. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $631.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. MSCI’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.83.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

