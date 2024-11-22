Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 282 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 31,489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,854 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 38,765.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,616,000 after buying an additional 972,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after buying an additional 604,735 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,018,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1,012.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 179,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.67.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.49, for a total transaction of $784,065.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,879.47. This represents a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,326 shares of company stock worth $1,559,125. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $369.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.79. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.02 and a 1 year high of $370.64.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

