Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $22.26 Average PT from Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

PLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 2,095.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,854 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Stories

