PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,054 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 473,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $22,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

SPYX opened at $48.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $49.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

