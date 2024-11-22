PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,648 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $26,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KKR. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 3.6 %

KKR stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

