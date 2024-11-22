PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $14.28 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $14,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in AerCap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,917,000 after buying an additional 23,994 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 12.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,860,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,423,000 after purchasing an additional 208,407 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 35.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,068,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,561 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.4% in the third quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 874,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AerCap by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 799,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,506,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $97.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $99.68.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

