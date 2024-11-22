PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $18.45 Million Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,110 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Solventum worth $18,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,711,000.

SOLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

