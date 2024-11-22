PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $19.26 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,099.55.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 27.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $745.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $735.95 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $953.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,028.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

