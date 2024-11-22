PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $24.06 Million Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $24,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $10,155,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 82,703 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,988,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,605,000.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average is $53.29. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

