PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $23,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIS opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.50. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.93 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

