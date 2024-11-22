PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 184 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $20,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 336,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,463,000 after purchasing an additional 91,225 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $419.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $398.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $462.53 and a 200 day moving average of $481.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.36.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.