PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,745 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $18,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 7.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 6,408.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 32,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Nasdaq by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 312,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 76,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,808 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $81.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

