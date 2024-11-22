PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 30,996 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,996 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $23,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $145.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $110.49 and a 12 month high of $146.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.14.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.