PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,204 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 63,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

