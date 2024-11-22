PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 943 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $17,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $78.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

