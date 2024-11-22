Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 3,115 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,139,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter.

INDA stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

