Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 1,703 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $43.46 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.76%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

