Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 3,857 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 28.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This represents a 19.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

