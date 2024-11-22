Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 594 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 264.0% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This represents a 22.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SLB opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

