Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 13,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 31,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.1 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $159.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $140.98 and a 52 week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $35.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.14 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.