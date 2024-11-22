Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,922 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

